With no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, the American Red Cross, and blood centers across the US, urgently need your help to donate blood. You can help save lives.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has partnered with the American Red Cross, for Sinclair Cares: Roll Up Your Sleeves campaign. Together, we can help prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures & patient treatments that were paused this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re healthy and feeling well, please schedule your next blood donation in the days and weeks ahead.

